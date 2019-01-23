Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Gets back to .500 with shootout win
Ward made 34 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Islanders.
Ward stopped both New York shooters in the shootout and was aided by Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane both scoring. The win moves the 34-year-old netminder's record to 8-8-4 with a 3.87 GAA and .888 save percentage. Ward and the Blackhawks don't play again until after the All-Star break, with their next game scheduled for Feb. 1 in Buffalo.
