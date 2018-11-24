Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Gets rare start against Panthers
Ward will be in the cage against host Florida on Saturday.
Ward reportedly will be countered by James Reimer in this battle of the backups. The former will patrol the crease for just the third time in November, squaring off against a Panthers team with the fewest amount of points (19) in the Eastern Conference standings. Chicago hasn't fared much better in the West, though, sitting at 19 points due to an underwhelming 8-10-5 record.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...