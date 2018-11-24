Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Gets rare start against Panthers

Ward will be in the cage against host Florida on Saturday.

Ward reportedly will be countered by James Reimer in this battle of the backups. The former will patrol the crease for just the third time in November, squaring off against a Panthers team with the fewest amount of points (19) in the Eastern Conference standings. Chicago hasn't fared much better in the West, though, sitting at 19 points due to an underwhelming 8-10-5 record.