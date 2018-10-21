Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Gets starting nod Sunday
Ward will be stationed between the pipes for Sunday's home tilt against the Lightning, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Ward will make his first start since Oct. 13 and he's getting a tough matchup against a dangerous Lightning offense. The Saskatchewan native struggled while handling the starting duties before Corey Crawford returned, posting a 4.06 GAA and .879 save percentage in five starts.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Holds Blues to three•
-
Blackhawks' Cam Ward: In goal Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Stellar in defeat•
-
Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Looking to right ship against Minnesota•
-
Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Beaten seven times in OT loss•
-
Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Starting for second straight day•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.