Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Gets starting nod Sunday

Ward will be stationed between the pipes for Sunday's home tilt against the Lightning, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Ward will make his first start since Oct. 13 and he's getting a tough matchup against a dangerous Lightning offense. The Saskatchewan native struggled while handling the starting duties before Corey Crawford returned, posting a 4.06 GAA and .879 save percentage in five starts.

