Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Gets starting nod
Ward will guard the cage in Tuesday's home game against the Islanders, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Ward struggled in his last start Jan. 14 against New Jersey, surrendering six goals on 25 shots before being replaced by Collin Delia for the final frame of the eventual 8-5 defeat. The veteran backstop will look to bounce back and pick up his eighth victory of the season in a tough home matchup with a red-hot Islanders team that's won five consecutive games.
