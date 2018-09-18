Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Gets surprise start Tuesday
Ward will tend twine in Tuesday's preseason game against the Blue Jackets, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Colin Delia was expected to be the Blackhawks' starter, and it's unclear why the switch took place. The team will want to get a good look at Ward, who they signed to a one-year, $3 million deal in July. He may see substantial playing time if Corey Crawford (upper body) isn't prepared for the start of the season.
