Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Gives up four in loss
Ward stopped 25 of 29 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Oilers.
The Blackhawks actually had 40 shots to Edmonton's 29, but Oilers backup Mikko Koskinen was a brick wall while Ward surrendered two goals in the second period and two more in the third. Now that Corey Crawford's healthy and playing effectively, Ward's been reduced to a pure backup role. The long-time Hurricanes netminder hasn't done himself any favors with a 3.93 GAA and .887 save percentage.
