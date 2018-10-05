Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Guarding cage Saturday
Ward will defend the crease against the Blues on Saturday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Ward will get the first game of the Blackhawks back-to-back, as he looks to build upon his win in the opener over Ottawa. The netminder's .880 save percentage in that contest won't instill a lot of confidence in fantasy owners, but he still managed to walk out with a win and made some impressive saves.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...