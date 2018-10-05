Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Guarding cage Saturday

Ward will defend the crease against the Blues on Saturday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Ward will get the first game of the Blackhawks back-to-back, as he looks to build upon his win in the opener over Ottawa. The netminder's .880 save percentage in that contest won't instill a lot of confidence in fantasy owners, but he still managed to walk out with a win and made some impressive saves.

