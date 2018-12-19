Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Helps Hawks pull off upset win

Ward made 30 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Predators at home.

The Blackhawks looked like the Blackhawks of old Tuesday night, turning in arguably their best performance of the season against the powerhouse Predators. It was a spirited effort from Ward and his teammates, who will be without starting goalie, Corey Crawford for the foreseeable future after he was placed on injured reserve Monday with a concussion. The injury to Crawford means Ward will be Chicago's go-to option in net moving forward. His record improves to 5-5-4 with a 3.95 GAA and .888 save percentage. Following an impressive outing against one of the league's most lethal teams, all signs point to Ward getting the starting nod Thursday in Dallas.