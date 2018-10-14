Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Holds Blues to three

Ward made 35 saves on 38 shots Saturday, earning a 4-3 overtime win over St. Louis.

Ward was better than he was in the first meeting with St. Louis, but still allowed three goals for the fifth straight game. Ward has played well in the past two contests, but the Blackhawks' defense simply allows too many shots for him to keep his GAA down. If you're playing him, make sure you've got another netminder on hand who can offset the goals he'll give up.