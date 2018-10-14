Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Holds Blues to three
Ward made 35 saves on 38 shots Saturday, earning a 4-3 overtime win over St. Louis.
Ward was better than he was in the first meeting with St. Louis, but still allowed three goals for the fifth straight game. Ward has played well in the past two contests, but the Blackhawks' defense simply allows too many shots for him to keep his GAA down. If you're playing him, make sure you've got another netminder on hand who can offset the goals he'll give up.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Cam Ward: In goal Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Stellar in defeat•
-
Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Looking to right ship against Minnesota•
-
Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Beaten seven times in OT loss•
-
Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Starting for second straight day•
-
Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Victorious in second straight start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...