Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Hung out to dry in relief outing

Ward stopped 30 of 35 shots in Sunday's 7-3 home loss to the Sharks. He entered the game in relief of Corey Crawford, who sustained a concussion.

Ward was presented with a 3-2 lead upon replacing Crawford, but the Sharks would end up with five unanswered goals -- including two on the power play -- to frustrate the veteran backstop. San Jose did an excellent job crashing the crease and setting up screens to block Ward's line of sight in this one, and now the 34-year-old is back with a losing record (4-5-4) to go along with terrible ratios, including a 4.17 GAA and .883 save percentage through 14 games.