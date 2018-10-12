Blackhawks' Cam Ward: In goal Saturday

Ward will start between the pipes Saturday against the Blues, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Ward will return to the cage for the fifth time in as many games for the Blackhawks this season. While the result of his last game didn't show it, Ward played arguably his best game of the season Thursday against the Wild, setting aside 42 of the 46 shots he faced. With a Blues club on deck that fires 34.7 shots on goal per game, he may have a heavy workload on tap again Saturday.