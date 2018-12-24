Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Lit up in home loss
Ward gave up five goals on 26 shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Panthers.
Florida's sixth goal came with Ward out of the net in favor of an extra attacker. It was his first loss in his past three starts, ending a mini two-game win streak for the Blackhawks' netminder. Ward's record moves to 6-6-4 with a 3.90 GAA and .886 save percentage, but he'll continue to see a ton of action with Corey Crawford out of action with a concussion.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Will face off against Panthers•
-
Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Upsets Dallas with ease•
-
Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Covering cage in Dallas•
-
Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Helps Hawks pull off upset win•
-
Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Facing Nashville•
-
Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Hung out to dry in relief outing•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...