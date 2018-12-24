Ward gave up five goals on 26 shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Panthers.

Florida's sixth goal came with Ward out of the net in favor of an extra attacker. It was his first loss in his past three starts, ending a mini two-game win streak for the Blackhawks' netminder. Ward's record moves to 6-6-4 with a 3.90 GAA and .886 save percentage, but he'll continue to see a ton of action with Corey Crawford out of action with a concussion.