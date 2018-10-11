Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Looking to right ship against Minnesota

Ward will start in goal versus the Wild in Minnesota on Thursday, John Dietz of the Daily Herald reports.

Filling in for the injured Corey Crawford (concussion), Ward has picked up two wins through his first three starts, with each game having gone into overtime. The veteran puck plugger can't possibly expect his team to continue averaging five goals per contest, and Ward must round into form pronto considering he's currently working with a 4.62 GAA and .843 save percentage. It's not all on Ward, as the Blackhawks do have a few young blueliners learning on the fly, but the ex-Hurricane is at least testing the patience of his fantasy owners early on.