Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Loses to former team
Ward allowed three goals on 40 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
Ward's normal utility is to provide Corey Crawford with relief when the Blackhawks play back-to-back games, but the team gave him a road start against against a team he won the Stanley Cup for in 2006. The veteran netminder played excellent, but it wasn't enough to secure the victory as Sebastian Aho scored 76 seconds into overtime. Ward has struggled to a 3-2-4 record and sports a .887 save percentage.
