Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Named starter for Winter Classic
Ward will tend twine for the Blackhawks when they take on Boston in the NHL's Winter Classic on New Year's Day.
Ward will be Chicago's backstop in the outdoor showcase and will be making his 18th start of 2018-19. The 34-year-old's record stands at 6-6-4 and with Corey Crawford on injured reserve with a concussion, Ward stands to get the bulk of starts moving forward. Considering the circumstances, Tuesday's start will be a memorable one for the veteran netminder, regardless of the result. From a fantasy standpoint, the various non-traditional elements associated with outdoor games, specifically the weather, make this game a toss-up.
