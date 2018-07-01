Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Officially signs with Chicago

Ward signed a one-year contract with the Blackhawks on Sunday.

Assuming that Cory Crawford is truly healthy and ready to go from the start of training camp as expected, Ward figures to be the clear-cut No. 2 goalie in Chicago, though we figure he'll compete with Anton Forsberg for that spot in the fall. At any rate, It will be strange to see the 34-year-old in a different sweater next season, as Ward will bid adieu to the Hurricanes after 13 years and 668 career games in which he's posted a 318-244-84 record, 2.70 GAA and .909 save percentage.