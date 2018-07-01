Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Officially signs with Chicago
Ward signed a one-year contract with the Blackhawks on Sunday.
Assuming that Cory Crawford is truly healthy and ready to go from the start of training camp as expected, Ward figures to be the clear-cut No. 2 goalie in Chicago, though we figure he'll compete with Anton Forsberg for that spot in the fall. At any rate, It will be strange to see the 34-year-old in a different sweater next season, as Ward will bid adieu to the Hurricanes after 13 years and 668 career games in which he's posted a 318-244-84 record, 2.70 GAA and .909 save percentage.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Could find suitor in Blackhawks•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Ends season with win•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Commanding crease Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Three-game win streak snapped•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Tending goal against Rangers•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Not starting Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...