Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Patrolling crease Tuesday

Ward will guard the cage against the Red Wings on Tuesday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

As Corey Crawford's (concussion) absence continues to drag on, the Blackhawks could be facing the potential of suiting Ward up for Opening Night against the Senators on Oct. 4. Even if Crawford is healthy, the team may start out with a goalie split to ease him back into action considering he hasn't played since Dec. 23. As a result, the veteran Ward could see upwards of 25-30 starts this season.