Ward stopped 25 of 26 shots after replacing Corey Crawford (groin) early in the second period of Friday's 6-1 win over the Stars.

The strong relief effort earned Ward his 16th win of the season. The veteran netminder hasn't been particularly consistent in his first campaign with Chicago, but with Crawford banged up once again, Ward will likely be in net for the season finale Saturday in Nashville.

