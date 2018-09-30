Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Quiet night in preseason win
Ward stopped 16 of 17 shots in Saturday's 4-1 preseason win over the Blue Jackets.
The veteran netminder will head into the regular season with a bit of momentum after taking a shutout well into the third period before getting beaten on the power play. Ward is expected to handle starting duties for Chicago while Corey Crawford recovers from a concussion, but Anton Forsberg could also see a significant share of the action between the pipes if Ward posts the same kind of mediocre numbers he managed in his final two seasons in Carolina.
