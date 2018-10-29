Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Saddled with another OT loss
Ward suffered his third overtime loss of the season Sunday despite turning aside 24 shots in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Edmonton.
Sunday's 2-1 loss moves Ward's record to 3-1-3 and on the whole, the Blackhawks' goalie has not played well in 2018-19. The former Hurricanes netminder has posted a 3.91 goals-against-average through his first seven starts, allowing 28 goals along the way. Mind you, Ward was solid against Edmonton but still wound up taking the L.
