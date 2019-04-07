Ward allowed four goals on 49 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Predators on Saturday.

Everything was looking good early for the veteran goaltender, who held a 2-0 lead after the first period. Then everything went south, as the Predators posted 36 shots and five goals in the final two periods. Despite this loss, Ward still posted a strong second half, going 9-4-0 after Jan. 21. Even with the hot streak at the end, though, Ward still posted some of the worst numbers of his career. He went 16-12-4 with a 3.69 GAA and .897 save percentage in 33 games during 2018-19.