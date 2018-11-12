Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Set to face former team

Ward will start Monday's road game in Carolina, Kurt Dusterberg of NHL.com reports.

Ward will face the Hurricanes for the first time since leaving them in free agency. He spent his first 13 seasons with Carolina, including winning a Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy back in 2005-06. In Chicago, the 34-year-old has posted a 3-2-3 record and owns a 3.92 GAA and a .887 save percentage in eight starts.