Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Set to face former team
Ward will start Monday's road game in Carolina, Kurt Dusterberg of NHL.com reports.
Ward will face the Hurricanes for the first time since leaving them in free agency. He spent his first 13 seasons with Carolina, including winning a Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy back in 2005-06. In Chicago, the 34-year-old has posted a 3-2-3 record and owns a 3.92 GAA and a .887 save percentage in eight starts.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...