Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Shredded by Red Wings

Ward allowed six goals on 17 shots through 40 minutes of Tuesday's 8-6 home loss to the Red Wings.

This was a terrible performance from the veteran backstop, who the Blackhawks still hope they can rely on as the Opening Night starter versus the Senators on Oct. 4. Ward hasn't officially received the nod for that contest, but traditional starter Corey Crawford (concussion) can only hope to return to practice by this weekend, which leaves Crawford's status for the opener in serious doubt. Anton Forsberg is also in the mix, but this is a situation to avoid altogether until there's more clarity on Crawford's health.