Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Snaps Pittsburgh's win streak
Ward made 31 saves in Sunday's 5-3 win over the red-hot Penguins.
Ward ended the Penguins' eight-game win streak and moved his record to 7-7-4 on the season with the win. In 19 appearances, the veteran netminder has a 3.80 GAA and .889 save percentage. With the Blackhawks set to play again on Monday, Collin Delia has already been confirmed as the team's starters. With that in mind, be sure to put Ward on your bench tomorrow.
More News
