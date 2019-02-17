Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Snaps winning streak
Ward allowed five goals on 30 shots in a 5-2 victory against the Blue Jackets on Saturday.
This performance will ruin a lot of the good faith Ward built up with owners to begin this month. The defeat snapped a five-game winning streak in which Ward had posted a .943 save percentage. Still, Ward is 8-4-0 with a .911 save percentage since Dec. 18. Considering he is 12-9-4 with a 3.66 GAA and an .896 save percentage overall this season, owners will certainly take his more recent performances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...