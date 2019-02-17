Ward allowed five goals on 30 shots in a 5-2 victory against the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

This performance will ruin a lot of the good faith Ward built up with owners to begin this month. The defeat snapped a five-game winning streak in which Ward had posted a .943 save percentage. Still, Ward is 8-4-0 with a .911 save percentage since Dec. 18. Considering he is 12-9-4 with a 3.66 GAA and an .896 save percentage overall this season, owners will certainly take his more recent performances.