Ward will protect the road cage in Sunday's game versus the Penguins, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Ward has had a shaky season and is losing starts to youngster Collin Delia, who has been remarkable lately. This matchup won't make it easy for Ward to get back on track since the Penguins have won eight straight outings and averaged five goals per game over the last five. Ward still has games with flashes of his old self, so he's a high-risk, high-reward option on Sunday's slate.