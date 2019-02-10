Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Squaring off against Wings
Ward will defend the home net in Sunday's game versus the Red Wings, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Ward is riding a hot streak into this game with three straight wins and a .934 save percentage during that span. The Red Wings don't have a threatening offense with just 2.76 goals per game and the 23rd-ranked penalty kill at 16.6 percent. With the Blackhawks providing plenty of offensive support lately -- they've averaged 5.5 goals per game over the last six -- Ward is in line for an excellent chance to mark a win.
