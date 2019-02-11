Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Stands tall against Detroit
Ward turned aside 43 of 45 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.
The 43 saves were the most for Ward since he got peppered with 54 shots by the Lightning back on Oct. 21, but it's the second time in his last three starts the veteran netminder has had to make 40-plus. He's won four straight starts and five of six, but that's largely due to the offensive support he's been receiving -- Ward's 3.13 GAA and .914 save percentage over that stretch are far from outstanding.
