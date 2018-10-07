Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Starting for second straight day

Ward will man the crease against the Maple Leafs on Sunday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Ward allowed four goals on 30 shots Saturday night against the Blues, so it's somewhat surprising that the Blackhawks are throwing him back out there for a second game in a row. Now in his 14th NHL season, the 34-year-old has earned victories in each of his first two starts with Chicago. He'll continue holding down No. 1 goaltender duties until Corey Crawford (concussion) returns.