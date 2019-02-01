Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Starting in Buffalo
Ward will patrol the crease in Friday's road game against the Sabres, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Ward was fantastic in his last start prior to the All-Star break, stopping 34 of 36 shots en route to a 3-2 shootout victory over the Islanders on Jan. 22. The 34-year-old backstop will look to stay dialed in and pick up his ninth win of the campaign in a road matchup with a Buffalo team that's 14-6-3 at home this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...