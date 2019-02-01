Ward will patrol the crease in Friday's road game against the Sabres, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Ward was fantastic in his last start prior to the All-Star break, stopping 34 of 36 shots en route to a 3-2 shootout victory over the Islanders on Jan. 22. The 34-year-old backstop will look to stay dialed in and pick up his ninth win of the campaign in a road matchup with a Buffalo team that's 14-6-3 at home this season.