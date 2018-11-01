Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Starting in Edmonton

Ward will get the start in goal in Thursday's road game against the Oilers, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Ward has struggled in limited action this campaign, compiling a 3-1-3 record while posting an ugly 3.92 GAA and .889 save percentage in seven appearances. The veteran netminder will look to start righting the ship while snapping his two-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Connor McDavid led Oilers offense that's averaging 3.00 goals per game at home this season, 18th in the NHL.

