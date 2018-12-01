Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Starting in Nashville

Ward will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Predators, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Ward has struggled in limited action this campaign, compiling a 4-2-4 record while maintaining a sub-par 3.90 GAA and .890 save percentage through 11 appearances. The 34-year-old netminder will look to start righting the ship in a road matchup with a Predators club that's averaging 3.07 goals per game at home this campaign, 22nd in the NHL.