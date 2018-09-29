Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Starting preseason finale
Ward will start between the pipes in Saturday's preseason finale against the Blue Jackets, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
This will be Ward's final tune-up opportunity before the start of the regular season, and he'll hope to make the most of it, as he was terrible in his last appearance Tuesday against Detroit, allowing six goals on just 17 shots. With Corey Crawford still ailing, Ward will will almost certainly get the starting nod for Thursday's season opener against the Senators.
