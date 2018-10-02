Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Starting season opener
Ward will guard the cage in Thursday's road matchup with the Senators, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Ward was sharp in his last preseason appearance Saturday against Columbus, turning aside 16 of 17 shots en route to a 4-1 victory. The 34-year-old veteran is expected to take on a workhorse role until Corey Crawford (concussion) is ready to return, so Crawford's owners should consider picking him up as a stopgap.
