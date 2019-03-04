Ward will be in goal for Sunday's road contest in San Jose, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

In his last five starts, Ward has posted a 3-2-0 record with a 3.89 GAA and .885 save percentage. Despite being over .500, Ward has not produced stellar individual stats over this most recent five-game sample and will be in tough Sunday, facing a Sharks team that has gone 6-3-1 in its last 10 and ranks second in the league in goals per game (3.58).