Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Starts Sunday versus Sharks
Ward will be in goal for Sunday's road contest in San Jose, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
In his last five starts, Ward has posted a 3-2-0 record with a 3.89 GAA and .885 save percentage. Despite being over .500, Ward has not produced stellar individual stats over this most recent five-game sample and will be in tough Sunday, facing a Sharks team that has gone 6-3-1 in its last 10 and ranks second in the league in goals per game (3.58).
