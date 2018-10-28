Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Starts Sunday

Ward will start in goal against the Oilers on Sunday, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Ward will get the call over normal starter Corey Crawford on Sunday since Chicago is on the final leg of back-to-back games. The 34-year-old backup is 3-1 on the season with a save percentage of .885.

