Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Stellar in defeat
Ward made 42 saves Thursday, but it wasn't enough in a 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota.
Ward was phenomenal Thursday night but ultimately found himself saddled with an overtime loss. Having conceded 18 goals in three starts prior to Thursday's game, Ward should come away from this contest having gained valuable confidence. Despite the result, his play was encouraging and should help him put previous struggles behind him.
