Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Still sidelined
Ward (knee) isn't in the projected lineup for Wednesday's game against Toronto, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.
Ward is still recovering from the knee injury he sustained March 3 against the Sharks and will have to wait for Saturday's matchup with Montreal for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup. Collin Delia will continue to serve as Corey Crawford's backup until Ward is cleared to return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...