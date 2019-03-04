Ward surrendered four goals on 33 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

The Blackhawks erased deficits in the first and second periods, but the Sharks ran away with the game in the third. Ward dropped to 14-11-4 with a 3.72 GAA and a .893 save percentage. He's given up 21 goals in his last five appearances -- four starts -- and cannot be trusted to produce wins consistently. With Corey Crawford back in the fold, Ward will face pressure for starts for the remainder of the season.