Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Tending twine in Edmonton
Ward will start in goal on the road against the Oilers on Tuesday, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Ward has been solid for the Hawks in his last two starts, accumulating a 2-0-0 record to go along with a 2.40 GAA and .937 save percentage. The 34-year-old will draw a decent matchup against an offense that averages just 2.85 goals per game. Though Ward will start Tuesday, he's likely giving starter Collin Delia a rest with a spot-start.
