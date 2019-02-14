Ward will be in goal for Thursday's home tilt against New Jersey, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Through 24 games as a Blackhawk, Ward owns a lackluster 3.67 GAA and .895 save percentage. That said, the 2006 Conn Smythe Trophy winner has been phenomenal in his past four starts, winning each of them while posting a 2.21 GAA and .940 save percentage. Ward has a good opportunity to keep this run going, as Thursday he takes on a Devils squad that sits 15th in the Eastern Conference standings and will be without Taylor Hall (lower body).