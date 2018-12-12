Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Tough sledding versus Jets

Ward turned aside 28 of 33 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Jets.

Ward allowed three goals in the first period but wasn't given the mercy pull. He actually turned it around after that and allowed the Blackhawks to cut the lead to 4-3, but the Jets tacked on another before sealing it with an empty-net goal with five seconds remaining. Ward has struggled this year to a 4-4-4 record with a 4.01 GAA.