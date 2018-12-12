Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Tough sledding versus Jets
Ward turned aside 28 of 33 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Jets.
Ward allowed three goals in the first period but wasn't given the mercy pull. He actually turned it around after that and allowed the Blackhawks to cut the lead to 4-3, but the Jets tacked on another before sealing it with an empty-net goal with five seconds remaining. Ward has struggled this year to a 4-4-4 record with a 4.01 GAA.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...