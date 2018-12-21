Ward stopped 26 of 28 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Stars.

Ward got a surprisingly high amount of goal support from the previously scuffling Blackhawks. He should go back to handling the majority of starts with Corey Crawford sidelined by another concussion, but we'll need to see a few more games like this from Ward and the team in front of him before he becomes a recommended fantasy option.

