Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Victorious in second straight start
Ward allowed four goals on 30 shots in Saturday's 5-4 victory over St. Louis.
It wasn't the sharpest performance but Ward moves to 2-0-0 to start his Blackhawks career. The 34-year-old also gave up a pair of goals while his team was on the penalty kill. Fortunately, his offense provided plenty of support, lead by Jonathan Toews' hat trick. Chicago jumps right back into action on Sunday, so Ward will likely get the day off.
