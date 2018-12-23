Ward will tend the home twine in Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Ward has been brutal for most of the season, but he has stepped up recently with two straight wins and a .949 save percentage in that span. He'll need to be on top of his game again with the Panthers ranking third with 28.1 power-play percentage and 11th with 3.18 goals per game.