Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Wins for fifth straight time
Ward was sensational Thursday night, standing on his head on his way to making 41 saves in a 5-2 win over New Jersey.
The Blackhawks' netminder has only once in his past five games allowed more than two goals, and with Thursday's win, moves to 12-8-4 on the season. After such a stellar outing versus the Devils, Ward could get the start Saturday at home versus Columbus, though owners best wait for confirmation from the team before setting their lineups.
