Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Wins in Blackhawks debut
Ward made 22 saves Thursday in his debut with the Blackhawks. It was a 3-2 overtime win over Ottawa.
Ward has been a backup dressed up in a starter's costume for much of his career. And it has long affected his production and fan perception of him. Now he has a chance to be true to his calling as a backup. That is once Corey Crawford returns from his concussion. So use Ward temporarily, but don't over-inflate his value. He'll burn you long term if you overuse him.
