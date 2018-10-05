Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Wins in Blackhawks debut

Ward made 22 saves Thursday in his debut with the Blackhawks. It was a 3-2 overtime win over Ottawa.

Ward has been a backup dressed up in a starter's costume for much of his career. And it has long affected his production and fan perception of him. Now he has a chance to be true to his calling as a backup. That is once Corey Crawford returns from his concussion. So use Ward temporarily, but don't over-inflate his value. He'll burn you long term if you overuse him.