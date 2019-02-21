Ward allowed four goals on 35 shots in a 5-4 overtime victory against the Red Wings on Wednesday.

It looked like the 34-year-old and the Blackhawks were cruising to an easy victory, but the Red Wings stormed back with three third-period goals to send the game into overtime. Ward still earned the victory, but the third period severely hurt his save percentage. While he improved to 14-9-4, his numbers worsened elsewhere. He now owns a 3.69 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 28 appearances this season.