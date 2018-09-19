Blackhawks' Cam Ward: Yields two goals in loss

Ward allowed two goals on 15 shots, playing about half a preseason game, against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. The Blue Jackets won 4-1.

This was a surprise start for Ward, but it makes sense the Blackhawks want to get a good look at him before the season. With the status of Corey Crawford (upper body) still up in the air, Ward could be the team's No. 1 goaltender to open the season. He went 23-14-4 with a .906 save percentage and 2.73 GAA in 43 games with the Hurricanes last season.