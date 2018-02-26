Blackhawks' Carl Dahlstrom: Assigned to AHL in paper move
Dahlstrom was "sent down" to AHL Rockford in a paper move on Monday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. He is expected to stay with the Blackhawks despite the transaction.
These sort of moves abounded Monday as teams sought to make their players eligible for the AHL playoffs. Dahlstrom picked up two assists in seven games after being called up earlier in February, but he has been a scratch in Chicago's last two contests.
